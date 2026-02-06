Bitcoin slumps below $65,000 — lowest in over a year. Here's what experts expect from crypto markets

Bitcoin price today: The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin slumped below $65,000 — its lowest price in over a year, and since United States President Donald Trump took over the White House for a second term mid extreme fear and selling pressure.

At time of writing, Bitcoin was priced at $64,352.40, down 33.82% over the past year, and down 9.84% over the past 24 hours, according to data on CoinMarketCap. The token reached record high $1,26,000 level in October 2025 but has been in a freefall since. Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange noted that Bitcoin saw 17% intraday swing, slipping as low as below $60,000 before rebounding to $64,000 levels.

Further, market capitalisation of the token was $1.28 trillion, down 9.78% over the past 24 hours; and trading volume at $143.98 billion, up 103.09% over the period.

Bitcoin dominance was at 58.2% (down 0.02%), second largest token Ethereum holding 10.4% of the pie (down 2.01%), and the remaining tokens comprising 31.5% of the markets (up 2.04%).

View full Image Bitcoin dominance on 5 February 2026 ( CoinMarketCap )

What triggered the Bitcoin, crypto market slump? According to the CoinDCX Research Team, this is “more a capitulation phase where traders tend to remain in FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt).”

“Small correction often leads to huge pullback. Moreover according to some reports, the institutions were extremely hopeful after Trump entered White House. But instead of strengthening markets, his approach has increased market volatility, specifically bitcoin. Hence, investors may be pulling out,” they added.

Data analysis on the platform showed that the slump was due to broad market sell-off largely driven by a correlated macro downturn in the traditional markets — with investors moving across asset classes.

More than $1.03 billion in BTC positions were liquidated in 24 hours, a 230% spike from the prior day, with longs making up 89% of the total. This forced selling pressured prices lower.

Technically, BTC broke and closed below the key 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $63,047.05 on massive volume (up 110%). “A cascading liquidation event amplified the drop, while a key technical breakdown confirmed bearish momentum,” the analysis stated.

In the near-term, the CoinMarketCap analysis' market outlook was thus: “If BTC holds above the $63,047 Fibonacci support, a relief bounce toward $67,020 is possible; a break below risks a deeper slide toward $60,074. Watch for a stabilization in US equity futures.”

Crypto market prices today: Check rates for Ethereum, Tether, XRP, Binance The overall crypto market is in the red, with market cap down to $2.23 trillion and trading volume of $304.02 billion. The CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted that the total crypto market cap fell over 10% in a single day, an unusual correlation that signals leverage unwinds and margin-driven selling.

According to CoinDCX, the crypto market has “officially entered a bearish phase”. Data on CoinMarketCap showed the Fear and Greed Index at ‘Extreme Fear’ level.

Ethereum was at $1,908.69 (down 8.85% over the past 24 hours), with market cap of $230.47 billion (down 8.66%) and trading volume of $70.96 billion (up 48.52%).

Tether was at $0.9988 (down 0.08%), with market cap of $185.5 billion (down 0.08%) and trading volume of $249.65 billion (up 70.01%).

Binance was at $619.16 (down 10.49%), with market cap of $84.42 billion (down 10.41%) and trading volume of $5.51 billion (up 56.85%).

XRP was at $1.27 (down 12.02%), with market cap of $77.48 billion (down 11.7%) and trading volume of $13.05 billion (up 165.05%).

Among the other significant tokens, Solana dropped heavily below $68 and Dogecoin plunged below $0.09.

The top gainers were — MYX Finance and Decred with 8.32% and 7.81% rise respectively.

While the top losers were — UNUS SED LEO fell 26.2%, followed by Monero by 21.29%, Optimism by 19.28% and Jupiter by 18.11%.

What do crypto market watchers expect going forward? Sehgal feels that despite the intense volatility, Bitcoin continues to hold above its 200-week moving average (~$58,000), a historically critical support level. “Technically, in short term, Bitcoin faces resistance near $71,000–$72,000, with strong demand between $58,000–$62,000. If it stabilises above this range, a consolidation phase may emerge before a broader recovery,” she added.

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk added, “With ETF demand slowing and spot absorption limited, Bitcoin may test $60,000–$62,000 support, with downside risk toward $56,000 in a deeper risk-off scenario.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder at WazirX added that the daily moving averages signal a strong sell signal, indicating overhead resistance. “While oscillators show a short-term buy bias, the broader trend suggests consolidation or a pullback. Traders should watch support near $62,000 before fresh entries. Price action is likely to remain range-bound as markets await clearer liquidity and policy signals,” he added.