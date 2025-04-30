Bitcoin steady near $95k levels, institutional investors pin hopes on bull run — will be it a brighter May for crypto?

Bitcoin price today, April 30: The market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies declined 0.52 per cent over the past 24 hours to $2.96 trillion, according to data on CoinMarketCap. This decline was accompanied by a fall in the total crypto market trade volume, which dipped 16.09 per cent to $74.19 billion, compared to the previous day.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, saw its dominance in the crypto market share increase by 0.30 per cent to 63.54 per cent of the pie. As of 1 pm, Bitcoin price today was $94,776.17, down 0.14 per cent over 24 hours, with a market cap of $1.88 trillion and volume of $25.68 billion.

Bitcoin: Is It Still Attractive? CoinSwitch feels the $95,500 level remains a strong resistance point for Bitcoin.

According to Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, Bitcoin is in the territory of the bull market. “With the price fluctuating around $95k, it has already recorded a confident exceeding of the 50- and 200-day moving averages and exceeding the recent local highs. The downtrend has thus already been broken. This is usually followed by an extension of market growth covering a wider range of altcoins,” he added.

Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, feels Bitcoin is currently in a consolidation phase, but remains relatively stable. “The upper boundary is positioned close to the peak of its recent trading range, indicating that a breakout above $96,000 may be imminent if the upward momentum continues. Prices remain elevated, and the market appears to be positioning for another move higher,” he said.

Bernstein predicts Bitcoin will peak the current cycle at around $200,000 by 2025-end, with inevitable bear periods. Further, it expects Bitcoin to reach $500,000 by 2030 and $1 million by 2033-end.

Where is Ethereum headed? Meanwhile, the second biggest token, Ethereum was trading at $1,803.68, also down 1.14 per cent on April 30, with market cap of $217.75 billion and volume of $14.25 billion.

Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman, CIFDAQ Group feels Ethereum at above $1,800 and Bitcoin near $95,000 “display strong resilience” and the market momentum “remains broadly positive, underpinned by a renewed wave of institutional participation”.

“Ethereum has also entered a consolidation pattern, currently trading near the $1,800 mark, reflecting a similar wait-and-see sentiment across the broader crypto market,” Walke added.

ZebPay Trade Desk expects that once Ethereum gives a breakout above $1,850 with good volumes, it may further rally up to $2,150.

Maradiya of CIFDAQ, however, asked investors to exercise caution as heightened volatility could play a key role in the near term.

Crypto Market ‘Near Important Mark’: What Can We Expect in May 2025? While the overnight numbers may look disappointing, Kuptsikevich said that trends over the past week show the crypto market “is near an important mark”.

He added that the crypto market cap has risen by 7.5 per cent over the past seven days, stabilising just below the $3 trillion mark. “This is an important consolidation of strength in front of a significant threshold in the form of the 200-day moving average. Overcoming this line will attract large active funds, which is an important benchmark. A confident return to the territory above $3 trillion can significantly increase buyer activity,” he said.

According to CoinShares, investments in Bitcoin rose by $3.188 billion, Ethereum by $183 million, XRP by $32 million, and Sui by $21 million, while investments in Solana fell by $6 million.

According to Ian Balina, founder of Token Metrics, the signs are “lining up” as Bitcoin ETFs have stabilised and bring fresh capital. He also noted that the mcap has reached close to the milestone $3 trillion mark.

"Token Metrics’ AI just flipped bullish, which historically has been an early indicator of major trend shifts. When you see institutional inflows, rising market cap, and AI models all pointing in the same direction, it usually signals the start of a new, sustainable bull market. Liquidity is improving, investors are taking on more risk, and capital is flowing back into crypto from traditional markets, Balina said.