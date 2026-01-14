Bitcoin price today surges past $96,000, highest in 2 months — Why is the world's largest cryptocurrency rising?

Bitcoin price today: World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin went past the $96,000 mark today, 14 January, scaling its highest level in two months. The cryptocurrency has so far in January seen a solid run, rising above 10% this month.
Bitcoin price today was up by around 5% at 96,011.62 in the last 24 hours, which was the days high, as per data by CoinMarketCap. At 7:50 am IST, Bitcoin prices were up by 4.6% at $95,372.06, the data showed.
Going by the trends, Bitcoin price has been up by over 10% this year, but analysts expect a short-term deficit in the coming days.
“Crypto is trending upward but faces a short-term demand deficit and technical resistance, lacking the structural allocation bid seen in physical industrial chains. The medium-term story is institutional and potentially sovereign: Morgan Stanley’s filing for Bitcoin and Solana trusts signals a new phase of Wall Street competition in crypto products, while discussions around national strategic reserves (e.g., U.S. legislative conversations and emerging-market evaluations) could create a new source of inelastic demand in 2026,” according to the latest weekly report by Binance, shared with Livemint.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
