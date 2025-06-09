Bitcoin price today: Token above 1,05,700 levels, crypto market in green — latest updates

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency is in the green today, up 0.11 per cent over the past 24 hours to $1,05,723.29, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

Further, Bitcoin's market capitalisation is at $2.1 trillion, up 0.21 per cent over the past 24 hours, while its trade volume for the period was down 0.81 per cent to $37.73 billion, the data showed.

Bitcoin dominance in the crypto market space is at 63.7 per cent, the data showed, adding that community sentiment on CoinMarketCap showed that 82 per cent are bullish on the token.

Crypto latest update: Ethereum, Solana, Tether The cryptocurrency market cap on June 9 is at $3.29 trillion – up 0.19 per cent compared to last close, with 24-hour trade volume of $91.36 billion — also up 6.76 per cent.

Further, the second largest crypto, Ethereum was down by 0.74 per cent to $2,496.86, but still within the $2,400 range. Its market cap is at $301.5 billion, also down 0.89 per cent, while trading volumes rose 8.31 per cent to $12.41 billion. Dominance of Ethereum is at 9.2 per cent of the crypto market.

The US Dollar linked stablecoin, Tether is in the green, at $1, with market cap of $154.84 billion (up 0.01 per cent), and trading volume of $58.99 billion (up 8.38 per cent), CoinMarketCap data showed.

Further, Donald Trump's favoured crypto network token Solana is also in the green, up 1.06 per cent to $151.79, with market cap of $79.66 billion (up 1.09 per cent), and trade volume of $2.01 billion (up 8.22 per cent), over the past 24 hours, it added.

Also Read | Why the office needs to embrace Gen Z’s work attitude

Crypto markets news: Top gainers and losers The top gainers according to CoinMarketCap are tokens Kaia (up 13.25 per cent), followed by Internet Computer (up 6.01 per cent), AB (up 4.94 per cent), Raydium (up 4.06 per cent), and SPX6900 (up 4.01 per cent).