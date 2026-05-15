Bitcoin price today: Token surpasses $81,000 after US Senate committee advances crypto regulation bill; Ether, XRP rally

Bitcoin prices jumped above $81,000 on Friday amid a rally in the broader cryptocurrency market, after the US Senate Banking Committee advanced a long-awaited US digital asset market structure bill, a legislation that would create regulations for cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin prices were up 2.44% at $81,517.46, Ethereum price gained 1.03% to $2,289.69, Tether rose 0.01% to $0.9996, while XRP prices rallied 4.44% to $1.49.
Among other cryptocurrencies, Solana prices gained 1.35%, Dogecoin prices surged 2.16%, and Cardano prices gained 2.57%
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Bitcoin prices jumped above $81,000 following the US Senate Banking Committee's advancement of a digital asset market structure bill. This legislation aims to establish regulations for cryptocurrencies.
The Clarity Act proposes establishing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as the primary regulator for large parts of the crypto industry. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will retain authority over digital securities.
The bill, known as the Clarity Act, has advanced from the Senate Banking Committee and will now proceed to the Senate floor. Lawmakers will need to combine it with another version from the Agriculture Committee.
Despite positive developments like regulatory advancements and institutional backing, Bitcoin's price has stalled. This disconnect may indicate that investors see crypto-linked companies as more direct beneficiaries of such news than Bitcoin itself.
Gold-backed stablecoins are digital tokens where the issuing company holds an equivalent amount of real-world gold to guarantee the token's value. They function similarly to fiat-collateralized stablecoins.
The Republican-led Senate Banking Committee on Thursday advanced the so-called Clarity Act, which would establish the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as the primary regulator for large parts of the crypto industry while the Securities and Exchange Commission would retain authority to oversee digital securities.
The bill will now proceed to the Senate floor, where lawmakers will need to combine it with another version from the Agriculture Committee, which has jurisdiction over the CFTC.
All Republicans on the committee voted in favor of advancing the bill, and were joined by Democrats including Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego and Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, in a huge win for the crypto sector and a potential lifeline for the bill's chances of passage this year.
Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expanding its tokenized finance efforts. Charles Schwab Corp. is widening access to spot-Bitcoin and Ether trading. Large financial groups continue to back new crypto infrastructure bets, Bloomberg reported.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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