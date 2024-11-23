With the total market cap touching more than two trillion dollars, the oldest cryptocurrency has witnessed a spike of 51 per cent in the past one month.

Bitcoin prices hovered around $98,608 on Saturday on international exchanges, buoyed by the euphoria over Donald Trump-led Republican party reclaiming the White House. With its total market cap touching more than two trillion dollars, the oldest cryptocurrency has witnessed a spike of 51 per cent in the past one month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is hope that the Donald Trump-led US administration will adopt crypto-friendly policies when it takes over in January next year for its second term. The rally got further impetus when BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF options were listed on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Indian crypto industry insiders are naturally upbeat about this rally. Balaji Srihari, Business Head of CoinSwitch, says, “Bitcoin surged to an all-time high, signalling that the much-anticipated $100,000 milestone could be within reach- many analysts predict that this mark could be achieved as early as the end of November. Since the recent US election, Bitcoin has been consistently setting new records, encouraged by expectations of a more supportive regulatory framework and a potential national Bitcoin reserve; that can legitimise Bitcoin as a government-backed asset. BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF debuting options trading on Nasdaq is a big sign of increasing crypto adoption." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from bitcoin, other crypto tokens too have witnessed a surge. XRP, for instance, has surged 188 per cent in the past one month, and 37 per cent in the past five days alone. Ether trades at $3,354 and BNB trades at $665 on Saturday, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, says, "In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin reached a record high of $99,000. XRP led the charge with a remarkable 25 per cent increase, driven by renewed optimism surrounding a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment in the US. It is anticipated that Donald Trump's win in the election will drive the implementation of crypto-friendly policies, which will, in turn, enhance market sentiment. As trading volumes rise and hopes for ETF approvals increase, the future looks extremely positive for XRP and the wider cryptocurrency market as we near the end of the year."

Vishal Sacheendran, Head of Regional Markets at Binance, says, “Bitcoin's rally, fuelled in part by the optimism surrounding Donald Trump's re-election, represents a transformative moment for the crypto and Web3 space. His administration’s support for digital assets could lead to more progressive regulations, fostering an environment conducive to greater institutional and retail investment in the sector. I believe that the broader crypto ecosystem could benefit from policies that promote blockchain infrastructure, and provide a better route for financial institutions to engage with crypto." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Caution needed Despite all the positive factors, crypto experts believe that investors should stay cautious and not get too carried away. It is common knowledge that bull runs are often followed by steep corrections. So, one should be cautious before getting too elated. "Amid the excitement, traders should stay cautious. Big price jumps often lead to sharp corrections, and using too much leverage could amplify risks during volatile periods," says Srihari from Coinswitch.

"It is also important to note that in a bull market like this, investors should also remain mindful, conduct thorough research, and not make investment decisions solely based on market sentiment or hype," adds Sacheendran of Binance.