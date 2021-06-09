Bitcoin prices could drop toward $20,000 as experts predict more pain ahead

Bitcoin has dropped about $32,000 from its April record, roiled by a rebuke from billionaire Elon Musk over the energy it requires as well as a renewed regulatory crackdown in China. The ability of U.S. authorities to recover a high-profile Bitcoin ransom also dented the idea that it’s beyond government control, which has been an article of faith for some of the coin’s supporters.

