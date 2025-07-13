Crypto is booming again. Trump’s return explains both the rise and the risk
Summary
Since Donald Trump’s return to power as the US president, crypto markets have surged, powered by regulatory shifts, institutional capital, and political entanglements. However, there are concerns over volatility, regulatory gaps, illicit activity, and phishing attacks.
Bitcoin is currently trading above $117,000, setting a new record for the cryptocurrency. The recent rally coincided with US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements, which resolved near-term uncertainty for markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story