- Cryptos had had already shed around $2 trillion in value before FTX’s troubles emerged this week
Crypto assets edged higher today continue to plummet after reports said that Binance has backed out of the FTX deal. Bitcoin on Wednesday plunged below $16,000 mark for the first time in two years and recently traded 3% higher at AT $16,351 while Ether was up 6.3% at $1,169. Bitcoin had reached a record high of almost $69,000 a year ago.