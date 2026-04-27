Bitcoin prices edge towards $80,000 amid US-Iran uncertainty. What should investors do?

Bitcoin edged higher on Monday, continuing its gradual move toward the $80,000 mark, as investors assessed recent tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 1.6% to $79,488—its highest level since January 31, when it last traded around $80,000—and was hovering around $79,100. Meanwhile, Ether, the second-largest digital asset, climbed 1.7%.

Bitcoin has gained 16% so far in April, positioning it for its first double-digit monthly rise since May 2025, according to Bloomberg.

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What's driving bitcoin prices today? The rally in the crypto market following an Axios report that said Iran had put forward a fresh proposal to the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while suggesting nuclear negotiations be postponed until the US lifts its naval blockade.

The potential closure of this key global trade route has fueled volatility in oil prices and risk assets amid tensions involving the US and Israel, with crude also trimming earlier gains during the session.

According to Bloomberg, Strategy purchased $3.9 billion worth of Bitcoin this month, marking its biggest monthly accumulation in a year.

“Crypto markets are showing a measured recovery rather than outright euphoria. A notable shift has been the return of US institutional participation, alongside consistent accumulation from large players like Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which is tightening available supply and reinforcing a structural bid in the market,” said Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange.

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From a macro perspective, elevated interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and the upcoming Federal Reserve decision are limiting aggressive risk appetite, keeping the rally controlled.

Bitcoin prices outlook According to Sehgal, technical positioning remains constructive, with $75,000 on Bitcoin and $2,300 on Ethereum acting as critical support levels.

“A decisive breakout above $80,000 could push Bitcoin toward the mid-$80,000 range, while failure to hold current levels may trigger short-term retracements. Overall, the market appears to be in a mid-cycle consolidation phase, balancing institutional demand with macroeconomic uncertainty,” she added.

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Meanwhile, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42, recommended investors should stay measured in their approach, using phases of consolidation to build exposure gradually rather than chasing sharp moves.

“Staggered allocations and a focus on quality assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can help navigate near term volatility, while keeping an eye on key technical levels for confirmation of trend strength. At the same time, overleveraging and reacting to short term noise should be avoided, as the current market structure rewards patience and disciplined positioning over aggressive entry strategies,” Shekhar said.

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(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.