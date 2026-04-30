Bitcoin prices fall below $76,000 after hawkish US Fed policy. Where are crypto prices headed?

Bitcoin traded below $76,000 on Thursday, April 30, falling for the second day in a row following the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates. The cryptocurrency was trading at $75,521.26, down 2.18% during the last 24 hours.

Ethereum fell 3.81% in the last 24 hours, trading near the $2,251 mark. Among the top altcoins, XRP, BNB, Solana, Hyperliquid, and Cardano fell up to 1%, while Tron and Dogecoin rose 0.6% and 5%, respectively.

Bitcoin fell for the second straight day following the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, indicating persistent market caution amid broader macroeconomic uncertainties, according to experts.

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According to reports, expert highlighted that, while the Fed's decision to hold interest rates unchanged met market expectations, Bitcoin remained under pressure during Chairman Powell's press conference. After the minutes were published, Bitcoin slid to an intraday low of $75,348, just below its 21-day simple moving average of $75,664, which traders had been eyeing as potential support.

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What should investors do? Ashish Singhal, Co-founder CoinSwitch, said Bitcoin extended its mild decline after the FOMC kept rates unchanged, amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

BTC is currently trading in a narrow range between $75,500 and $76,500, reflecting a phase of consolidation.

Despite the near-term dip, April is on track to end strongly, with Bitcoin gaining nearly 12% for the month. The rally has been supported by steady institutional inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and rising open interest on the CME.

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Looking ahead, the next major trigger for the market could be developments around the CLARITY Act, which is expected to play a key role in shaping regulatory clarity and investor sentiment in the weeks ahead.

According to Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady reinforces a ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate environment, which typically restricts excess liquidity flowing into risk assets such as crypto. In the near term, Bitcoin and Ethereum may face mild downward pressure or continued consolidation as markets adjust to delayed rate-cut expectations and a more cautious global outlook.

However, Shekhar believes that any downside is likely to be measured rather than sharp, with Bitcoin already oscillating in the $74,000–$78,000 range and Ethereum in the $2,250–$2,350 band—suggesting that a significant portion of macro uncertainty is already priced in. Going forward, market direction will be driven more by inflation signals and future Fed commentary than the rate hold itself.

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For investors, Shekhar advised that this is a phase to remain disciplined, focusing on staggered allocations rather than reacting to short-term volatility. A gradual approach to accumulating Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with a medium- to long-term perspective, is advisable, while avoiding overexposure during intraday swings. Structurally, rising institutional participation and sustained adoption trends continue to provide underlying support, indicating that any price softness reflects liquidity timing rather than a fundamental shift in the broader digital asset narrative.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.