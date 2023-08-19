Bitcoin prices go below $26,000 mark: Why did the cryptocurrency reach a two-month low?1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 08:47 AM IST
Bitcoin falls 8% to two-month low of $25,314, triggering a collapse in all other cryptocurrencies, $1bn in liquidations.
Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell more than 8 percent in a matter of hours on Thursday, hitting a two-month low of $25,314. Bitcoin's fall put it on course for its worst week since November last year, while also triggering a collapse in the prices of all other cryptocurrencies and leading to more than $1 billion in liquidations.
