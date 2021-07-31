This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bitcoin prices go past key $40,000 mark to highest since mid-May
2 min read.07:33 PM ISTBloomberg
Bitcoin, which for weeks trended downward from its mid-April record near $65,000, has now spent more than a week building back as supportive comments from Elon Musk and Cathie Wood helped bump it out
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bitcoin hit its highest level since mid-May and continues to build momentum.
Bitcoin hit its highest level since mid-May and continues to build momentum.
The largest cryptocurrency is gaining for a 10th day in the past 11 and traded up to $42,390 on Saturday, its highest level since May 20. Market watchers have pointed to $40,000 as an important inflection point.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The largest cryptocurrency is gaining for a 10th day in the past 11 and traded up to $42,390 on Saturday, its highest level since May 20. Market watchers have pointed to $40,000 as an important inflection point.
“A run like this certainly suggests some flow backing," said Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto derivatives exchange FTX, in a note Saturday. “Of course, it now needs to stabilize here -- and above the high from May 20 would be further confirmation."
Bitcoin, which for weeks trended downward from its mid-April record near $65,000, has now spent more than a week building back as supportive comments from Elon Musk and Cathie Wood helped bump it out of a declining trend. Digital-asset-related jobs postings by Amazon.com Inc. and resulting speculation helped as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Oanda Corp. senior market analyst for North America Edward Moya offered a note of caution about the price moves.
“Retail interest is strong, while institutional interest is somewhat lagging and needing fresh endorsements," he said in a note Friday. “Bitcoin volatility might remain elevated over the weekend and traders should not be surprised if a spike occurs toward the $42,000 level during some illiquid times."
Still, the cryptocurrency has this week risen back above its 50- and 100-day moving averages, with the 200-day at $44,680 in sight.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It won’t be surprising to see Bitcoin expand the $30,000 to $42,000 trading range on the upside and attempt $45,000," said Pankaj Balani, chief executive officer of crypto derivatives exchange Delta Exchange, in a note Tuesday. “However, breaking above $50,000 will take some doing for Bitcoin. Only a conclusive break above $50,000 would attract fresh flows and signal a change in the broader direction for the market."