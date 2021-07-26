Bitcoin had looked to be in danger of further declines after it fell below $30,000 last week, a level widely flagged by strategists as potentially spurring further drops. It got a boost when Elon Musk last week at “The B Word" conference, said he wants Bitcoin to succeed and that his space-exploration company SpaceX Inc. owns some. Star investor Cathie Wood said corporations should consider adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets, while Square Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey said the coin is resilient.