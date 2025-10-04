Bitcoin prices jump over 3% to $123,944. What's fueling the rally today?

The cryptocurrency market benchmark digital asset, Bitcoin, prices jumped more than 3% on Friday, 3 October 2025, driven by strong volume amongst crypto market investors.

Advertisement

Bitcoin prices today Bitcoin price jumped more than 3% during the intraday session on Friday, 3 October 2025, to its level of $123,944 as of 10 p.m. (IST), compared to its $120,073.86 level earlier during the day, according to the data collected from CoinMarketCap.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)