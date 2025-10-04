Bitcoin prices jump over 3% to $123,944. What's fueling the rally today?

The cryptocurrency market benchmark digital asset, Bitcoin, prices jumped more than 3% on Friday, 3 October 2025, driven by strong volume amongst crypto market investors.
Bitcoin price jumped more than 3% during the intraday session on Friday, 3 October 2025, to its level of $123,944 as of 10 p.m. (IST), compared to its $120,073.86 level earlier during the day, according to the data collected from CoinMarketCap.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.