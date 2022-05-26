The cryptocurrency economy has been ripped to shreds in recent weeks, with the sector's value plummeting by hundreds of billions of dollars and several currencies entirely collapsing. The scamming industry, estimated to be worth $7.8 billion last year by Chainalysis, has not given up. Scammers continue to find fertile ground on Telegram and Twitter, posing as humanitarian heroes assisting those who have suffered losses as a result of the catastrophe. The explanation capitalises on the cult-like character of cryptocurrency investing, but experts believe this is far from the case.