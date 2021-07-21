Bitcoin below $30,000, dogecoin marginally higher. Check crypto prices

Bitcoin outflows hit $10.4 million in the week ended July 16, after outflows of $6.9 million the previous week. For the month of July, bitcoin outflows amounted to $15 million, though inflows for the year were still a robust $4.2 billion. Bitcoin has been hit by many setbacks of late, including China’s regulatory crackdown, partly over concerns about high energy consumption by crypto miners, and progress in central bank digital-currency projects that could squeeze private coins.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}