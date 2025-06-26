Bitcoin prices today consolidates near $1,07,880, Ethereum steady above $2,470 — top crypto market updates

Bitcoin price today, June 26: The world's biggest cryptocurrency opened in the green, at $1,07,885.91 on June 26 (today), up by 1.06 per cent over the previous day, according to data on CoinMarketCap. Its market capitalisation was at $2.14 trillion, also up by 1.07 per cent, with trading volumes climbing 2.59 per cent to $51.09 billion over the 24 hour period, the data showed.

The site further noted that there was “a noticeable upsurge” in Bitcoin ETF subscriptions, which “reflects growing trust and regulatory assurance from institutional investors, signifying its integration into mainstream finance”.

Crypto markets update: Market cap at #3.31 trillion, Bitcoin continues to dominate Overall, the cryptocurrency market cap is at $3.31 trillion, with trade volumes over the past 24 hours logging at $108.25 billion, the data showed. In terms of market dominance, Bitcoin holds 64.8 per cent of the pie, while Ethereum is 9 per cent, and the remaining tokens make up 26.2 per cent.

Dominance is a metric used to measure the relative market share or dominance of tokens in the overall cryptocurrency sector. It represents the percentage of total token m-cap compared to the total market cap of all cryptos combined.

Ethereum steady above $2,470, ETF inflows exceed $4 billion Meanwhile, the second largest token, Ethereum was also in the green, trading at $2,470.40, up 0.34 per cent over the previous day, with market cap of $298.22 billion (up 0.34 per cent), and volume of $17.75 billion (10.42 per cent), the data showed.

Notably, Ethereum has largely held steady over the $2,000 levels despite markets volatility and geopolitical pressures. In fact, CoinMarketCap noted that BlackRock's significant $98 million Ethereum ETF acquisition, involving a 40,660 ETH, “underscores robust institutional interest”.

Overall, spot Ethereum ETFs attracted over $4 billion in US inflows, fueled by BlackRock and Fidelity's affordable investment strategies.