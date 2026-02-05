Mint Market
Bitcoin prices today: Largest crypto token falls below $70,000 for the 1st time after Trump's return to White House

On February 5, Bitcoin's price dropped to $69,231.67, marking a 15-month low. The cryptocurrency has lost over 44% since its peak in October 2021.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated5 Feb 2026, 06:12 PM IST
Bitcoin Price falls below $70,000.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped below $70,000 on Thursday, 5 February, reaching its lowest level in the past 15 months amid a broad risk-off sentiment in global markets.

The prices of the crypto token dropped 9.05% to $69,231.67 at 5:54 pm on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap data. The crypto token's market capitalisation stood at $1.38 trillion. Its trading volume in the last 24 hours was $89.33 billion.

Bitcoin is continuing its downward trend, having lost over 44% from its October peak.On Thursday, Bitcoin remained near the lowest levels seen since Donald Trump’s election victory in early November 2024, Bloomberg reported.

The earlier stages of the slump were driven by crypto-specific liquidations, while the current pressure stems from broader cross-asset stress. In the past 24 hours, approximately $722 million worth of bullish positions across various tokens have been liquidated, the report said, citing Coinglass data.

(More to come…)

