Bitcoin profit measures suggest we’re in a prolonged bear market

Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Global Trading, said it’s hard to use any one indicator to definitively call a bear market. NUPL measures may be going down but “it’s too soon to tell if that means we are heading into a bear market," she said. Likewise, MVRV is signaling market weakness, but it’s difficult to use that as an argument for proving we’re in the midst of a prolonged downturn, she said.