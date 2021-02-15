Bitcoin pulls back after hitting fresh record near $50,000

“Remember that institutional ownership of bitcoin has only just begun. It should also be remembered that bitcoin rose by 85 times in the 12 months after the first November 2012 halving and by 30-fold in the 18 months after the July 2016 halving. It has so far risen by “only" 418% since the most recent halving in May 2020. Meanwhile, it is surely only a matter of time before a bitcoin ETF is approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in America," Wood wrote in the latest edition of the Greed & Fear newsletter released on 12 February.