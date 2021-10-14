Bitcoin surges above $58,000, ether, dogecoin, other cryptos also rise

“Binance Coin (BNB) has recovered since yesterday. The BNB/BTC chart recently broke out of the Flag pattern. It retested support around 0.0075 and bounced back strongly, indicating a strengthening position. BNB could easily hit the $550 level in this cycle based on the model. A total market cap of Altcoins are trading at $1.27 trillion. The previous trend pattern indicated a Cup & Handle breakout and appears to be making progress towards ATH $1.5 trillion," said Siddharth Menon, COO of crypto exchange WazirX.

