Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin rallies to bounce back above $40,000

Bitcoin rallies to bounce back above $40,000

FILE PHOTO: The Bitcoin logo is pictured on a crypto currency ATM machine in a shop in Union City, New Jersey, U.S.,
1 min read . 12:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • ETH climbed around 10% to trade near the $3,000 mark.

Bitcoin extended gains to bounce back above the $40,000 level as cryptocurrencies recover some of the ground lost in this month’s volatile rout. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap surged as much as 7.6% to $40,501.

Other cryptocurrencies including ether also gained. ETH climbed around 10% to trade near the $3,000 mark. Virtual currencies have swung wildly in recent days after billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin’s energy consumption and said Tesla Inc. was suspending payments using the token. Tough regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China exacerbated the selloff, which saw leveraged investors unwind positions.

Bitcoin last week had plunged below the $40,000 level, its lowest since February.

Musk in February plowed $1.5 billion of Tesla’s corporate cash into the token and said the electric-vehicle maker would accept it as payment, before rescinding the latter decision this month.

While Musk has since said he strongly believes in cryptocurrencies as long as they don’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, digital tokens are still nursing losses from his spate of recent actions and comments.

The volatility, regulatory scrutiny and worries about Bitcoin’s environmental profile have dented the argument that the largest token will inevitably draw more mainstream investment.

Bitcoin is up 358% in the past year, while Ether more than 1,300% and meme-investment Dogecoin some 14,000%.

(With inputs from agencies)

