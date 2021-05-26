Bitcoin rallies to bounce back above $40,000

Other cryptocurrencies including ether also gained. ETH climbed around 10% to trade near the $3,000 mark. Virtual currencies have swung wildly in recent days after billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin’s energy consumption and said Tesla Inc. was suspending payments using the token. Tough regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China exacerbated the selloff, which saw leveraged investors unwind positions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}