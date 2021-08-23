Bitcoin surged past the psychological level of $50,000 level for the first time in more than three months as a fresh round of adoption by institutions and renewed interest by retail investors turned outlook bullish for the cryptocurrency in weeks.

According to the fear and greed index indicator provided by alternative.me, the bitcoin sentiment was at the “extreme greed" level sitting at 79, the highest level since 18 April.

After moving in a wide range of $48,291.22-$50,266.43, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency was trading 2.3% higher at $50,164 at around 2.55pm IST, as per CoinGecko, a digital currency price and information data platform. The digital asset is still more than 20% lower compared to its all-time high of $64,804.72, which was hit on 14 April 2021.

Bitcoin last traded above the $50,000 zone on 15 May 2021.

“Bitcoin has outperformed market expectations once again owing to the recent positive announcements made by Coinbase and Paypal in support of crypto," said Jay Hao, chief executive officer, OKEx.com, the world’s second-biggest crypto exchange in terms of the trading volume.

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, last week received the board’s approval to purchase over $500 million of crypto. Moreover, 10% of the company’s quarterly net income from now on will go into a diverse portfolio of crypto assets.

Meanwhile, PayPal Holdings Inc on Monday announced that it is allowing customers in the UK to buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“It seems like a lot of institutional and retail players executed large, strategic investments during the bitcoin price dip in July," Hao added. Bitcoin was trading below the $30,000 mark in July.

According to experts, bitcoin technicals were also looking better than before, as price structure on the higher time frame turned bullish after five weeks.

“The current price action is a result of multi-week price consolidation that happened in the $30,000-40,000 price range. Bitcoin data indicates that institutional investors and big accounts bought bitcoin dips, and retail investors flipped bullish after bitcoin established support above $42,000," said Hitesh Malviya, founder, itsblockchain.com, a blockchain and cryptocurrency publication platform.

Malviya believes that bitcoin can quickly accelerate towards $100,000 once the price breaks above the previous lifetime high of around $65,000.

January to April period this year was bullish for cryptocurrencies driven by the strong performance of bitcoin. However, May brought a landmark event; Elon Musk’s criticism of the environmental impact of bitcoin mining.

Amid concerns over the rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining, Tesla chief Elon Musk had halted purchases of vehicles with bitcoin.

Moreover, China had cracked down and shut bitcoin mining operations in the country over environmental concerns. The two factors led to the bitcoin price falling to as low as $29,000 in July.

However, prices have been on an upward swing over the past few months. Moreover, as per the latest Chainalysis report, global crypto adoption has surged 880% in the past 12 months suggesting that crypto has passed the early adoption stage and is now a mainstream investment avenue.

