Bitcoin rally may continue after breaching $50,000 level, say experts

After moving in a wide range of $48,291.22-$50,266.43, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency was trading 2.3% higher at $50,164 at around 2.55pm IST, as per CoinGecko, a digital currency price and information data platform. The digital asset is still more than 20% lower compared to its all-time high of $64,804.72, which was hit on 14 April 2021.