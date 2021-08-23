Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin rally may continue after breaching $50,000 level, say experts

Bitcoin rally may continue after breaching $50,000 level, say experts

Premium
Bitcoin last traded above the $50,000 zone on 15 May 2021. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)
3 min read . 03:13 PM IST Abhinav Kaul

  • The bitcoin sentiment was at the ‘extreme greed’ level sitting at 79, the highest level since 18 April
  • PayPal Holdings Inc has announced it is allowing customers in the UK to buy and sell bitcoin 

Bitcoin surged past the psychological level of $50,000 level for the first time in more than three months as a fresh round of adoption by institutions and renewed interest by retail investors turned outlook bullish for the cryptocurrency in weeks.

Bitcoin surged past the psychological level of $50,000 level for the first time in more than three months as a fresh round of adoption by institutions and renewed interest by retail investors turned outlook bullish for the cryptocurrency in weeks.

According to the fear and greed index indicator provided by alternative.me, the bitcoin sentiment was at the “extreme greed" level sitting at 79, the highest level since 18 April.

According to the fear and greed index indicator provided by alternative.me, the bitcoin sentiment was at the “extreme greed" level sitting at 79, the highest level since 18 April.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

After moving in a wide range of $48,291.22-$50,266.43, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency was trading 2.3% higher at $50,164 at around 2.55pm IST, as per CoinGecko, a digital currency price and information data platform. The digital asset is still more than 20% lower compared to its all-time high of $64,804.72, which was hit on 14 April 2021.

Bitcoin last traded above the $50,000 zone on 15 May 2021.

“Bitcoin has outperformed market expectations once again owing to the recent positive announcements made by Coinbase and Paypal in support of crypto," said Jay Hao, chief executive officer, OKEx.com, the world’s second-biggest crypto exchange in terms of the trading volume.

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, last week received the board’s approval to purchase over $500 million of crypto. Moreover, 10% of the company’s quarterly net income from now on will go into a diverse portfolio of crypto assets.

Meanwhile, PayPal Holdings Inc on Monday announced that it is allowing customers in the UK to buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“It seems like a lot of institutional and retail players executed large, strategic investments during the bitcoin price dip in July," Hao added. Bitcoin was trading below the $30,000 mark in July.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How partisan attitudes shape views on India’s pandemic ...

Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 16,550; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

Research well before going for the customized homes dev ...

Premium

Want to build a strong luxury brand out of India: Sabyasachi

According to experts, bitcoin technicals were also looking better than before, as price structure on the higher time frame turned bullish after five weeks.

“The current price action is a result of multi-week price consolidation that happened in the $30,000-40,000 price range. Bitcoin data indicates that institutional investors and big accounts bought bitcoin dips, and retail investors flipped bullish after bitcoin established support above $42,000," said Hitesh Malviya, founder, itsblockchain.com, a blockchain and cryptocurrency publication platform.

Malviya believes that bitcoin can quickly accelerate towards $100,000 once the price breaks above the previous lifetime high of around $65,000.

January to April period this year was bullish for cryptocurrencies driven by the strong performance of bitcoin. However, May brought a landmark event; Elon Musk’s criticism of the environmental impact of bitcoin mining.

Amid concerns over the rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining, Tesla chief Elon Musk had halted purchases of vehicles with bitcoin.

Moreover, China had cracked down and shut bitcoin mining operations in the country over environmental concerns. The two factors led to the bitcoin price falling to as low as $29,000 in July.

However, prices have been on an upward swing over the past few months. Moreover, as per the latest Chainalysis report, global crypto adoption has surged 880% in the past 12 months suggesting that crypto has passed the early adoption stage and is now a mainstream investment avenue.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!