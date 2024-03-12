Bitcoin reaches all-time high of $72,000, should you invest? Here's what experts say
The recent surge in momentum of Bitcoin can be largely attributed to the successful launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States on January 11.
World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin soared to an unprecedented high of nearly $72,968 on Tuesday, marking its third record-breaking surge within a span of five days, before slightly retracting from the peak. This has further surged its market capitalisation to $1.42 trillion.
