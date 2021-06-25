Bitcoin reclaims $35,000 level; are bulls back in crypto market?

“With Bitcoin down more than 50% from its all-time high, others see the asset’s return to the $30,000-$42,000 range as merely a mean version back down to consolidation that will set the stage for bitcoin trending higher later this year. Although no one knows what the future holds, the longer Bitcoin traverses inside the $30,000-42,000 range, the weaker the odds of the head & shoulders chart pattern playing out like the bears are hoping," the note added.