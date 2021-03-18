Bitcoin reclaims $59,000 level on Fed and Morgan Stanley boost

“Bitcoin witnessed a healthy pull after hitting a lifetime high of $61,711.87. Bitcoin hitting a lifetime high may have triggered profit-booking by investors as a result of which the bitcoin price has seen a correction. Looking at the current market situation, bitcoin may hit $75,000 mark by next month. Clarity on the regulatory framework around crypto assets in India will boost the market further in coming months. Clarity on the regulatory framework around crypto assets in India will boost the market further in coming months," Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.