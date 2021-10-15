Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bitcoin reclaims $60,000 level on reports of US regulator allowing futures ETF

Bitcoin reclaims $60,000 level on reports of US regulator allowing futures ETF

Bitcoin hit the $60,019 mark after gaining over 3% on Friday morning, Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read . 11:48 AM IST Abhinav Kaul

  • Bitcoin hits its lifetime high of $64,805 on 14 April 2021
  • Ether, cardano, solana and matic traded up to 11% higher

The world’s oldest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, surged past the $60,000 level on Friday after nearly six months on reports that the US markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), was set to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by October end.

The digital asset hit the $60,019 mark after gaining over 3% on Friday morning, as per Coingecko, a digital currency price and information data platform.

Bitcoin was just 8% away from its lifetime high of $64,805, which was hit on 14 April 2021.

Other cryptocurrencies such as ether, cardano, solana and matic traded up to 11% higher.

“Currently there are five ETF applications waiting for a decision on approval, and all these applications are due to decision in the month of October. A recent Bloomberg report suggests that SEC is likely to approve an ETF in next two weeks," said Hitesh Malviya, founder, itsblockchain.com, a blockchain and cryptocurrency publication.

While bitcoin-based ETFs have been available in other countries such as Canada, experts say that the crypto market will get a big boost if this long-awaited instrument is allowed in the US.

“It will be very good news, as it will open doors for Wall Street to start pumping in funds on a larger scale and in a more regulated way. I believe the market will grow by $2 trillion dollars in the next quarter if the ETF is approved," said Sidharth Sogani, founder and CEO, CREBACO Global, a research, rating, and intelligence company focused on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stands at around $2.55 trillion, with bitcoin alone commanding an m-cap of $1.13 trillion.

After months of underperformance, the crypto market has been steadily gaining ground on the back of a positive regulatory outlook and further adoption by global corporates.

At the end of last month, US Fed chair Jerome Powell had announced that the Fed had no intention of banning cryptocurrencies while Twitter had announced the launch of crypto tipping for all users.

Experts believe that bitcoin is currently slowly approaching its previous all-time high.

“We can see a parabolic rally towards $150,000 once bitcoin breaks out above $65,000, and there’s a higher odd in favour this time because of overall sentiment around an ETF approval, which was in talks since 2017," said Malviya.

Sogani also sees bitcoin crossing $80,000 before December.

