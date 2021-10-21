Bitcoin's record rally is being driven by inflation concerns: JPMorgan

ProShares’s BITO this week also marked a major moment when it debuted on Tuesday as the second-most heavily traded fund on record. It continued its hot streak on its second live day -- BITO saw trading volume of over 29 million shares Wednesday, representing over $1.2 billion. The fund now has assets of $1.1 billion, according to the company. That’s the quickest an ETF has hit the $1 billion mark, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.