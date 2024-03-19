Bitcoin records largest single-day drop in two weeks, falls over 7%
Over the past week, Bitcoin has witnessed a drop of nearly 9%, marking its most substantial week-on-week decline since last September, while ether has experienced a 13% decrease following an upgrade to the underlying Ethereum network.
Bitcoin experiened a notable decline of over 7%, dropping to $62,500, marking its most significant one-day decrease in a fortnight. This downturn coincided with a widespread sell-off affecting cryptocurrencies and other high-risk assets, including stocks.
