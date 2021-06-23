NEW DELHI: Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, regained the psychological level of $30,000 level to recover from five-month lows on Wednesday, as the market continued to see value buying at lower levels. In the past month, the digital asset has attempted to bounce back on four different occasions after logging major dips.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin slumped below $30,000 as China urged its largest banks and payment firms to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading. The currency had last traded below this level on 28 January, 2021. The world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency, Ether, also slipped below the $2,000 level.

The market recovered a bit on Wednesday, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $35,000 level and Ether rising above the $2,000 zone.

Despite the small bounce, the sentiment in the market remained largely bearish with bitcoin’s value as per the Crypto Fear & Greed Index reading 14 points, showing extreme fear.

According to Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin, bitcoin has been under pressure recently due to panic selling by Chinese miners. “Iran’s reaction to bitcoin may have also contributed to the price dip. These are knee-jerk reactions and should not be seen as a long-term trend. This is a healthy pullback and will provide long-term stability. Mid- to long-term bulls are still intact," he said.

Reports suggested the crackdown in China meant that 90% of the country’s bitcoin mining capacity will shut down. As much as 65-75% of the world’s bitcoin mining happens in China. Bitcoin mining is important to the whole crypto ecosystem as it keeps the system running by confirming transactions.

In the meanwhile, to evade restrictions in China, mining companies have started relocating to other countries, including Kazakhstan.

According to experts, the recent developments in China have impacted the near-term sentiment with market participants turning cautious and booking out gains.

“The reduced trading volumes in crypto assets such as bitcoin signals an ongoing period of consolidation, which is a positive for future price action. It's worth noting that major assets such as bitcoin and ether have weathered extreme volatility in the past, only to bounce back to new all-time highs (ATHs). It is recommended that investors and traders do their research before taking fresh positions and maintain a strict stop-loss for any short-term bets, considering the current volatile environment," said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CoinDCX.

In terms of technical analysis, despite heavy correction from all-time highs, bitcoin has been a strong range trading between $32,000 and $38,000 over the past two weeks.

The overall market capitalisation of the cryptocurrency market has taken a plunge of about 27% in the last seven days, while bitcoin lost about 20% in the market cap.

“The overall dominance of bitcoin to the total market cap has increased from 41% to 47%, indicating rising interest towards bitcoin as a better store of value in comparison to other crypto-assets," said Nirmal Ranga, vice-president of trading, ZebPay.

The curve in the chart depicts some consistent accumulation in the lower price band of almost $31,000 post which bitcoin was a sharp fall to $28,600 (Bitstamp), which was bought out aggressively by the bulls forming double bottoms over the past three months, indicating a false breakdown of the curve.

“Despite the bearish market indication, there are subtle signs of a reversal pattern emerging, and a formation of ‘morning star’ post the ‘hammer’ might emerge soon. A one-hour sustainable price above $34,000 should confirm the reversal. Immediate targets for pullback are up to $38,500-42,000," Ranga added.

According to the crypto exchange, analysis can be negated if bitcoin breaks the crucial support range of $28,000-27,000.

