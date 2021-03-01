Bitcoin recovers to near $48,000 as long-term investors look for value buying

“Bitcoin price fell below the $50,000 price range to $44,000 last week. This is the highest price move downwards since March 2020. Short-term traders taking profits is just part of the reason. Signs point to bitcoin changing hands from short-term traders taking profits to long-term investors buying bargains. If the price drop was simply traders getting out after a good run in a bubble asset, you might have seen it drop much farther. Some of these fresh buyers are likely to have a 10-year investment plan, not 10 weeks," said Rahul Pagidipati, chief executive officer, ZebPay.

