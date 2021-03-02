Bitcoin regains $50,000 level as ‘HODLers’ stay put

“The dip was equivalent to what the industry gained in the last two weeks, but it was not strong enough to be called a dump in the market. As we have entered the last month of our financial year and we are expecting some people to do profit or loss booking to take advantage of paying income tax by negating their other sources of income to be loss or profit, respectively. Many people who had felt that they missed the bus when the price was about 20-30% lower than the peak now have a second opportunity to get in," said Vishwanath.