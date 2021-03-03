Bitcoin regains $51,500 level on reports Goldman Sachs restarts crypto desk

“Bitcoin has gained some momentum. A top executive at Fidelity compared bitcoin to gold and Goldman Sachs is considering restarting its crypto trading desk after three years. Overall, it looks like bitcoin holders would soon be in for a treat as there are multiple indicators that may further push prices up, including a recovery in US stocks," said Ashish Singhal, chief executive officer and co-founder, CoinSwitch Kuber, cryptocurrency investment platform.

