Bitcoin resumes slide toward $30,000 as crypto confidence ebbs

The world’s largest digital coin, down as much as 3.3% at one point during the session, continues to ebb closer to the pivotal round-number level, trading around $30,628 as of 9:41 a.m. in New York. Chartists are watching to see if it breaks below that support, which could exacerbate its decline and set it up for its lowest close since the start of the year.

