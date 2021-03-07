OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin rises 4.2% to $50,947.94

Bitcoin rises 4.2% to $50,947.94

Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock
 1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2021, 04:06 PM IST Ismail Shakil, Reuters

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 83.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4

BENGALURU : Bitcoin rose 4.18 % to $50,947.94 on Sunday, adding $2,043.31 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 83.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. The currency's peak this year was $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout