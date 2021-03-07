Bitcoin rises 4.2% to $50,947.94

Bitcoin rises 4.2% to $50,947.941 min read . 04:06 PM IST
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 83.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4
BENGALURU : Bitcoin rose 4.18 % to $50,947.94 on Sunday, adding $2,043.31 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 83.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. The currency's peak this year was $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.
