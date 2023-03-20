Bitcoin rises above $28,000 for first time since June2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:22 AM IST
The largest digital asset topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022, trading for as much as $28,258 on Sunday
Turmoil in the banking sector, hotter-than expected inflation data, and renewed hopes for a dovish Federal Reserve has Bitcoin reaching levels not seen in about nine months.
