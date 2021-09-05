Bitcoin rises back above $50,000

Bitcoin rises back above $50,0001 min read . 09:04 PM IST
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 81% from this year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 81% from this year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4
Bitcoin rose 0.49% to $50,188.4 at 1004 GMT on Sunday, adding $245.24 to its previous close.
Bitcoin rose 0.49% to $50,188.4 at 1004 GMT on Sunday, adding $245.24 to its previous close.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 81% from this year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 81% from this year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.16% to $3,932.07 on Sunday, adding $44.97 to its previous close.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!