Bitcoin rises nearly 7% to $53,813, reclaims $1 trillion market capitalisation

"For the first time, the Finance Minister has given out the opinion that the opportunities that the crypto industry is giving to India is not negligible and hence the government would consider a balanced view instead of outright outlawing it. This has added to confidence of crypto enthusiasts in the country and we shall look forward to more positive regulations for the country in the future. March is a month where a lot of Indians worry about how they want to deal with income tax for the year and we are very likely to see consolidations, profit/loss bookings. On the other side, this is not the time for corporates to get into the crypto space for the first time and they all would wait for April to begin," said Vishwanath.