Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin rises to record $56,620. Ether hit fresh highs
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes.

Bitcoin rises to record $56,620. Ether hit fresh highs

1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Reuters

The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to an record $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18%

Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that saw its market capitalisation cross $1 trillion a day earlier.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to an record $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18%. It has surged more than 92% this year.

Bitcoin's gains have been fuelled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume, hit a record $2,040.62 , for a weekly gain of about 12%.

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

Ether futures contracts launched on derivatives exchange CME earlier this month.

