Bitcoin roars back, putting $100,000 predictions in vogue again

The cryptocurrency is defying criticism over its toll on the environment and is advancing even as regulators around the world are promising tougher crackdowns. China, for one, has taken a number of steps to clamp down on crypto mining, among other things. In the U.S., policy makers are focusing on digital assets in a new way, with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler last week calling the space the “Wild West." He said he wouldn’t compromise on protecting investors in setting out a regulatory framework.