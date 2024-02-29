Bitcoin set for biggest monthly gain since 2020 after jumping 45% to $63,933 this February
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was firm in Asia morning trade at $62,000, having changed hands at as high as $63,933 overnight. Its monthly gain is more than 45%, the largest since December 2020.
