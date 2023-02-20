Bitcoin shakes off sellers to hold steady after three-day rally
Bitcoin finished the work week on an even keel, recouping earlier steep losses to finish unchanged as bullish sentiment offset concern over a widening US crypto enforcement effort and the backdrop of rising interest rates.
Bitcoin finished the work week on an even keel, recouping earlier steep losses to finish unchanged as bullish sentiment offset concern over a widening US crypto enforcement effort and the backdrop of rising interest rates.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×