Bitcoin shakes off sellers to hold steady after three-day rally

The largest digital token rose as much as 2% on Friday afternoon in New York before ending little changed at about $24,490 as of 5 p.m. Bitcoin erased declines that had sent it slumping more than 4% earlier in the session and appeared ready to once again breach the $25,000 mark. It pierced that level for the first time since August on Thursday. Smaller tokens such as Ether, Avalanche and Binance Coin also bounced back, as did an index of the 100 biggest coins.