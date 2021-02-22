OPEN APP
>Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin slides 6% to below $55000, rival ether falls 7% to $1,798
If and when a Bitcoin ETF finally arrives in the US, growth could be explosive (AFP)

Bitcoin slides 6% to below $55000, rival ether falls 7% to $1,798

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 04:18 PM IST Reuters

The most popular cryptocurrency surged over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalisation of $1 trillion on Friday

LONDON : Bitcoin fell more than 6% on Monday after surging to a record $58,354 a day earlier, as a selloff in global equities curbed risk appetite.

The most popular cryptocurrency surged over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalisation of $1 trillion on Friday.

Rival cryptocurrency ether fell 7% to $1,798. Bitcoin was trading at $54,000 as of 1011 GMT.

