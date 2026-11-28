Bitcoin fell back below $60,000 on Friday, missing out on a powerful rally in US equities as Wall Street returned from the Thanksgiving break.

The largest cryptocurrency had earlier climbed as much as 2.3% to top $62,000 before reversing course, falling to a 24-hour low of around $58,760 as stock markets opened in New York. It subsequently traded around $59,900, even as the S&P 500 rallied 1.6%. Other cryptocurrencies also fell.

The divergence was particularly notable given that Bitcoin had advanced alongside US equity futures earlier in the day, only to come under renewed selling pressure once stock markets opened.

Cryptocurrencies have struggled to perform in recent weeks, with Bitcoin on track for its worst monthly performance in more than four years. The token is down roughly 23% in November, weakened by failing investor confidence after a series of major crypto hacks and mounting regulatory uncertainty following the US midterms.

“A drop to $57,000 would signal a return to the short-term bearish scenario,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro.

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Large Bitcoin holders have seen most of their unrealized profit margins wiped out in the recent rout, inching them closer to ending the year in the red. The average unrealized profit margin for wallets holding between 1,000 and 10,000 Bitcoin is sitting at 5.7% this quarter, CryptoQuant said in a note on Friday — the lowest level of 2026, and a stark fall from a 33.9% margin in late September.

Overall, unrealized gains belonging to addresses holding 1,000 Bitcoin or more are sitting at $23.8 billion, CryptoQuant said, down from $124.7 billion in September and a peak of $294.4 billion in August 2025.

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