Bitcoin slips below $46,000, ether hits all-time high to cross $1,800

According to the US-based ARK Investment Management LLC, despite bitcoin’s run to an all-time high, its “hype" seems contained relative to that of ether. “Compared to 2017, bitcoin’s search interest is low relative to the increase in its price. As measured by Google’s relative search interest, when bitcoin’s price soared to more than $40,000 in early January, the “hype" reached only 50% of that at the peak near $20,000 in 2017. Since January 8, it has dropped to nearly 25%," the AMC, which manager around $34.5 billion in assets, said in a recent note.