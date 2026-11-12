Bitcoin slips below $74,000 mark, experts explain the factors influencing the cryptocurrency this week

Bitcoin price today: The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading at $73,344.71 at time of writing, on 12 November, down 0.4% over the past 24 hours, with market capitalisation at $1.47 trillion, down 0.35%, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

While in the red, this is slight improvement from Bitcoin touching $72,695 on 10 November — its lowest level in around three months. As per a Bloomberg report, faster-than-estimated increase in United States inflation and signals that the US Federal Reserve could hike interest rates pushed down risk appetite for risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, the second largest crypto, Ethereum was also in the red today, trading at $2,044.40, down 0.49% over the previous day, with market cap of $249.85 billion, down 0.68%, the CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin maintained dominance with 60.5% of the market pie, up 0.71% among the tokens, followed by Ethereum which holds 10.2% of the crypto market, down 0.67%, while the remaining tokens comprise 29.2% of the pie, down 0.03%. At time of writing, the overall crypto market cap was at $2.43 trillion, down 0.78% over the past 24 hours, the data showed.

What are factors influencing the crypto markets? According to Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, the crypto markets attempted to stabilise as stronger US equities and lower volatility provided some support, but persistent inflation, a stronger dollar and continued ETF withdrawals kept participation measured.

Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro noted that the crypto market cap dropped below $2.45 trillion — at its lowest since August as cryptocurrencies, which had lagged significantly behind equities on Monday, failed to catch up on Tuesday and came under pressure.

Kuptsikevich felt that interest in AI amid Anthropic’s IPO is drawing risk capital away from crypto, while CPI data showing accelerating inflation, strong US jobs figures, and possibility of a 50-bps interest rate hike by the US Fed in December — all underpinned by a strong economy, is hurting cryptos and precious metals more than equities.

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Shetty said that for Bitcoin, immediate support lies at $73,100-$73,300, followed by $71,800-$72,000. “Remaining above the first region could help stabilise the structure, while sustained closes through $75,000-$75,700 would improve momentum. A loss of support would keep the broader decline active until buyers reclaim the broken levels,” Shetty noted.

Crypto markets: What is the outlook for Bitcoin ahead? Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange added that the markets will now focus on the upcoming US PPI release for further inflation signals. “Overall, despite selective whale accumulation and a recovery in US equities, weak price structures and macroeconomic uncertainty keep the short-term crypto outlook cautious,” she stated.

On future outlook, Shetty added that while the macro picture remained mixed, recovering equities and continued investment in AI-related companies supported interest in technology and blockchain-linked assets. Further, the US markets also provide a strongest positive signal.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum holding near key support despite these outflows suggests spot buying absorbed part of the pressure, although a broader recovery would require more consistent institutional and market participation,” he added.

Kuptsikevich concurred that Bitcoin “simply holding current levels is insufficient for a bullish reversal; a strong upward move from the current support level is required”.